WisdomTree Canada to acquire management of Questrade ETFs

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has announced that two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc. (WisdomTree Canada) and WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (WTAM), have entered into a series of agreements with both Questrade Wealth Management, Inc. (QWM) and Questrade, Inc.

Based on the agreements, WisdomTree Canada will become a provider of ETFs on a commission-free basis on Questrade’s self-directed platform. This will include all of the WisdomTree Canadian ETFs. In addition, the companies will work together to develop a variety of ETF-focused educational initiatives and resources for Questrade clients. Further, WTAM will become a consultant for Questrade’s Portfolio IQ.

Also as part of the agreements, WisdomTree Canada has agreed to acquire the right to manage QWM’s eight ETFs, subject to obtaining unitholder and regulatory approvals. It is expected that for most of the funds, the Questrade ETFs will merge into existing funds managed by WisdomTree Canada, while WisdomTree Canada is expected to become the trustee and manager for one of the existing Questrade ETFs — both cases involve a change of the fund manager for those Questrade ETFs.