Working Canadians fail at this basic financial task

Your client might struggle to meet his monthly budget — if he has one, that is.

Newly released results from a Canadian Payroll Association (CPA) survey find that only 52% of those polled say they budget frequently. Of those, 31% say they keep their budgets in their heads — probably not the best strategy for success.

Further, of those who do budget, only 52% stick to their budgets.

The fallout: a high level of financial stress that ultimately impacts work performance, says CPA.

That finding is confirmed by a Manulife study that reveals financial struggles can cause a cycle of physical and mental health problems, reducing productivity and quality of life.

A root cause of poor cash-flow planning could be a lack of solid financial advice. For example, the association finds that only 38% of Canadians get financial and retirement advice from financial advisors and banks, while 27% rely on family, friends and the internet.

About the survey: A total of 4,766 employees from across Canada, and from a wide range of industry sectors, responded to an online research survey between June 27, 2017, and Aug. 5, 2017, using a convenience sampling methodology.

