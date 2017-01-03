World’s largest hedge fund firm turning to automation

U.S. investment management firm Bridgewater Associates is looking at how it can use automation to handle day-to-day tasks and management decisions, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Bridgewater, which is the world’s largest hedge fund firm, is already highly data-driven, The Guardian also reports, given it uses apps to record meetings and track how well employees are meeting their goals. It also uses technology to rank employees based on how they grade one another.

Read more.

Also read:

Op-ed: Robos offer more support than you think

What investors can learn from self-driving cars

How tech is changing the way people work