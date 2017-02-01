More CRM2 myths busted

As the clock ticks down on CRM2 reporting requirements, it’s time to separate fact from fiction. IFIC provides this list, with the last myth providing an update from a previous post.

Read: Simple checklists not enough to assess advisor value

Myth #1: Investors should have received two new reports in January.

Fact: Dealers have until July 14, 2017, to begin sending these reports to clients. But most investors will begin receiving these reports in the first quarter of 2017, because most firms provide information on a calendar-year basis.

Myth #2: The industry doesn’t want investors to know how much they pay.

Fact: Studies show that more than half of mutual fund investors are already aware of their fees and discuss fees with their advisors. As CRM2 is implemented, this number is expected to rise.

Read: Investors to feel ’empowered’ by CRM2, survey indicates

IFIC notes that the industry fully shares the regulators’ goal to provide this new information to clients, and it has created a toolkit for dealers and advisors to help explain fees.

Myth #3: Mutual funds in Canada are among the most expensive in the world.

Fact: This claim first appeared in a 2011 Morningstar report, which became a source for other reports and commentators. However, in 2015, Morningstar published an update concluding that Canada is at “the top half of lower-fee markets” in the 25 countries studied.

The original analysis failed to recognize a key difference in the expense ratios reported in different countries. In Canada, published expense ratios generally include the cost of advisor services. In the U.S. and several other countries, most investors pay an additional fee for advisor services not captured in the reported expense ratio.

Comprehensive, independent research conducted in 2012 and 2015 by U.S. and Canadian firms shows that costs to advised investors on both sides of the border are almost identical: 2.02% (before taxes) in Canada and 2.0% in the U.S.

Read: 5 tips for competing as a small, independent dealer

Myth #4: Investors will have sticker shock when they learn how much their dealers are being paid, leading them to switch to less expensive products.

Read: Is your client cheating on you?

Fact: The average MFDA financial advisor channel account at the end of 2015 was approximately $46,000. For accounts consisting of funds with embedded commissions, the average dealer compensation is between 50 to 100 basis points, which is in the range of $230 to $460 annually.

Further, as IFIC notes, cost isn’t the only factor that goes into a purchase decision.