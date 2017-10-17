Most boomers don’t manage investments online: survey

Though the majority of boomers (79%) use the internet to do their banking, just 16% use it to manage their investments, finds a survey from TD Bank Group.

“There’s a misperception that investing is this complicated, time-consuming activity,” says Jeff Beck, associate vice-president at TD Direct Investing, in a release. “Most people would be surprised at how quickly they can become confident managing their investments online.”

The gap between boomers who bank online and those who invest online can be attributed to the fact that many are unfamiliar or uncomfortable with online investing tools. In fact, 66% say they’d invest online if they could ask someone questions about their investment activity and 42% would feel more comfortable if they had additional information about online investing.

Here are some additional findings.

79% say they do not manage their portfolios online because they don’t know enough about investing

22% say they don’t have enough time to invest on their own

62% of boomers who manage their investments online do so because they like the flexibility of investing when they want, where they want

Boomers are using the internet to do day-to-day tasks, such as read the news (77%), shop (66%), and stay connected with family and friends (64%)

About the survey: The online survey was conducted among 2,000 adults from July 21 to July 31. In order to qualify for this survey, respondents had to be 18 years of age or older and reside in Canada.

Also read:

Are robos regulated like humans?

Investors want more from advisors: survey

Canadians save, but not necessarily in RRSPs

What OAS at 65 means for younger generations