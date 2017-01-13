OSC adds new members to Securities Advisory Committee

The Ontario Securities Commission has named the new members of the Securities Advisory Committee (SAC) for the 2017-2020 term.

The SAC advises the OSC on legislative and policy initiatives as well as trends in capital markets. It also provides feedback on legal, regulatory and market implications of Commission rules, policies, operations and administration, and brings various issues to attention of the Commission and staff.

The SAC meets monthly, with members serving staggered, three-year terms. The committee is chaired by James Sinclair, General Counsel.

The incoming members of the SAC are:

– Jeff Meade Royal Bank of Canada – Rhonda Goldberg IGM Financial Inc – Ron Schwass Wildeboer Dellelce LLP

The continuing members are: