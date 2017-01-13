OSC adds new members to Securities Advisory Committee

Staff / January 13, 2017

The Ontario Securities Commission has named the new members of the Securities Advisory Committee (SAC) for the 2017-2020 term.

The SAC advises the OSC on legislative and policy initiatives as well as trends in capital markets. It also provides feedback on legal, regulatory and market implications of Commission rules, policies, operations and administration, and brings various issues to attention of the Commission and staff.

The SAC meets monthly, with members serving staggered, three-year terms. The committee is chaired by James Sinclair, General Counsel.

The incoming members of the SAC are: 

Jeff Meade

Royal Bank of Canada

Rhonda Goldberg

IGM Financial Inc

Ron Schwass

Wildeboer Dellelce LLP

 The continuing members are:

Blair Cowper-Smith

OMERS Administration Corporation

Sheldon Freeman

Goodmans LLP

Mindy Gilbert

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP

Kathleen Ritchie

Gowling WLG

Thomas Yeo

Torys LLP

Ramandeep Grewal

Stikeman Elliott LLP

Eric Moncik

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Thomas Fenton

Aird & Berlis LLP

Julie Shin

Toronto Stock Exchange

Originally published on Advisor.ca

