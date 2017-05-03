Surging stock market powers U.S. wealth to $96.2 trillion

A healthy gain in the stock market and steadily increasing home prices boosted Americans’ household wealth this spring, a trend that likely adds to the nation’s inequality.

The Federal Reserve says Americans’ net worth rose 1.8% to $96.2 trillion in the April-June quarter. Stock portfolios and mutual funds jumped $1.1 trillion. Home values climbed $600 billion.

The solid gain in wealth could make many Americans more confident about spending, which typically fuels economic growth. But the increases in wealth aren’t widely shared. Roughly 10% of Americans own 80% of the nation’s stock market value.

Housing is the main wealth accumulation vehicle for the middle class. While home prices have climbed sharply since 2012, in much of the country they still trail pre-recession levels.

Jobless claims fall

In other U.S. economic news, the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped by 23,000 last week to 259,000, as the economic impact of Hurricane Harvey began to fade.

Almost 12,000 of that decline was attributable to fewer initial claimants being reported in the state of Texas, which was hit by Hurricane Harvey at the end of August, explains Royce Mendes of CIBC World Markets Inc.

“While the Labor Department is reporting that claims in Texas are still being affected by Hurricane Harvey, and claims in Florida and Puerto Rico by hurricane Irma, it does appear that the worst may be in the past for this indicator,” he writes. “Initial jobless claims are still roughly 25,000 higher than they were trending prior to the weather disruptions, suggesting some, albeit a modest, impact on the upcoming September payroll reading.”

He adds, “But the Federal Reserve already stated earlier this week that it will be looking through the effects of the hurricanes as it believes that they won’t materially alter underlying economic momentum.”