This year’s DAC Young Advisors Award winners are…

Knowledge Bureau and Manulife Investments have named the 2017 winners of the DAC Young Advisors Award: Joseph Alfie, investment advisor at Myriad Private Wealth/HollisWealth in Montreal, Quebec; and Jonathan Earle, financial advisor with Bell Financial/Manulife Securities Incorporated in Aurora, Ontario.

Both will receive a scholarship to the Distinguished Advisor Conference (DAC) and the opportunity to network with influential peers, among other prizes. They’ll be awarded at the DAC in November.

For next year’s award, young advisors can apply or be referred before June 1, 2018.

Client innovation award

Another honour that will handed out at the DAC is the 2017 DAC Client Innovation Scholarship Award, which was co-founded by Knowledge Bureau and Franklin Templeton Investments in 2016.

This year’s winner is Canadian portfolio manager Douglas V. Nelson, who’s president of Nelson Financial Consultants, an independent firm based in Winnipeg.

The DAC Client Innovation Scholarship Award is open to practicing advisors of all ages who’ve been engaged in the financial services industry for at least five years. Recipients receive a scholarship to the DAC and they participate in a panel discussion at the event.