Toronto’s PlanPlus merging with Australian risk profiling firm

As of August 1, 2017, Toronto’s PlanPlus and Sydney, Australia’s FinaMetrica — which offers a risk profiling toolkit — will merge and become PlanPlus Global.

As PlanPlus Global, the two companies will offer investment planning software and tools to banks, investment managers and financial advice enterprises. However, both PlanPlus and FinaMetrica will also continue to offer services independently.

The merger follows more than a decade of collaboration between the two firms, according to a joint August 7th release. FinaMetrica co-founder Paul Resnik says the merger also comes at a time when the investment industry is demanding scalable solutions that can be applied internationally.

The merged business will serve customers in more than 30 countries, predominantly in Canada, the U.S., U.K. and Australia but also in countries such as India, Germany, South Africa and Malaysia.

The release notes that FinaMetrica co-founder Geoff Davey is exiting the business after his retirement from executive roles in 2015.