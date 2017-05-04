U.S. productivity drops as trade deficit narrows

The productivity of American workers fell in Q1 by the sharpest amount in a year, while labour costs increased.

Productivity declined at an annual rate of 0.6% in the January-March quarter after rising at a 1.8% rate in Q4, the Labor Department reported Thursday. It was the biggest decline since a 0.7% rate of decline in Q1 last year.

Labour costs rose at a 3% rate, up from a 1.3% rate of increase in Q4.

Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, has been weak through most of the current recovery. Many analysts believe it is the biggest economic challenge facing the country, but there is no consensus on the cause of the slowdown.

The weak performance for productivity had been expected given that overall output, as measured by the gross domestic product, slowed to a weak annual gain of just 0.7% in Q1. It was the slowest performance in three years.

Productivity gains have been anemic for the past decade. Since 2007, increases have averaged just 1.2%. That’s less than half the 2.6% average annual gains turned in from 2000 to 2007, when the country was benefiting from increased efficiency from greater integration of computers and the internet into the workplace.

Rising productivity means increased output for each hour of work, which allows employers to boost wages without triggering higher inflation. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has pointed to the slowdown in productivity as a key challenge facing the country.

The effort to boost productivity back to the levels since before the Great Recession will likely be a key factor in determining whether President Donald Trump will achieve his goal of boosting overall growth from the weak 2.1% average seen since the recession. During the campaign, Trump pledged to double growth to 4% or better. But since taking office, Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he believed that growth of 3% or better is achievable if Congress adopts the president’s economic program.

U.S. trade deficit shrinks

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in March to the lowest level since October as both exports and imports fell. But the politically sensitive trade gap with China rose.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap in goods and services slipped to US$43.7 billion, down from IS$43.8 billion in February. Exports dropped 0.9% to US$191 billion, pulled down by falling auto exports. Imports fell 0.7% to US$234.7 billion as imports of crude oil and other petroleum products slid.

Trump says trade deficits are responsible for the loss of hundreds of factories and millions of manufacturing jobs.

So far this year, the trade deficit is up more than 7% to US$135.6 billion. For all of last year, the gap exceeded US$500 billion.

A shrinking trade deficit adds to economic growth. Andrew Hunter, U.S. economist at Capital Economics, says the improving trade picture provided a modest boost to first-quarter U.S. growth and “may end up being a small positive” in the second quarter too.

The trade deficit in goods with China rose 7% to US$24.6 billion in March from US$23 billion in February on rising imports of Chinese cellphones and telecommunications equipment. The goods gap with the European Union rose 19% to US$11.2 billion in March. The deficit with Mexico was up 22% to US$7 billion; and the gap with Japan climbed 55% to US$7.2 billion.

Trump has vowed to renegotiate NAFTA with Mexico and Canada. But he reneged on a promise to call out China for manipulating its currency to give its exporters a price advantage, saying that Beijing was co-operating in dealing with a belligerent North Korea.