Canadian wholesale sales bounced back in October and grew 1.1% to $56.6 billion for the month after pulling back in September, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.

The result was nearly double the 0.6% gain for October that economists had expected, according to Thomson Reuters, and made up for most of a 1.5% decline in September.

CIBC economist Nick Exarhos said the gains were widespread with autos and building materials contributing to most of the increase. He explains in a research note, “Our call for monthly GDP before today’s figures was for a 0.1% dip in output for October, and we might need to revise that higher if retail figures released later this week also come in on the stronger side.”

Statistics Canada is expected to release October retail sales along with November inflation figures on Thursday and gross domestic product figures for October on Friday.

The details

Wholesale sales rose in five of the seven subsectors tracked by Statistics Canada, led by the building material and supplies, the motor vehicles and parts, and the food, beverage and tobacco subsectors.

Wholesale sales increased 0.9% in volume terms.

The sales in the building material and supplies subsector gained 2.8% to come in at $7.6 billion helped by sales of lumber, millwork, hardware and other building supplies.

The motor vehicle and parts subsector rose 1.8% to $11.3 billion, while the food, beverage and tobacco subsector gained 1.7% to $10.9 billion.

Regionally, wholesale sales gained ground in four provinces, with Quebec and Ontario recording the largest dollar-value increases.

Quebec climbed 3.4% to $10.4 billion for the month, while Ontario increased 0.9% to $29.3 billion.

Six provinces saw wholesale sales fall in October led by Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba.