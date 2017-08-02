Why central banks should lose the loose money

“The failure to hit their inflation targets did not engender humility among central bankers, the latter instead attributing the miss on inflation to temporary factors,” he says.

The report makes the case that central banks do a poor job of measuring inflation. For example, central banks forecast the output gap — and hence inflation — using inadequate macroeconomic models that ignore structural changes like technology and automation.

(Fun fact: China ramped up spending on automation over the last few years, culminating in the purchase of a record 90,000 robots in 2016 — more than 30% of global robot shipments that year. “This ability to control costs through automation explains why, to the Fed’s chagrin, prices for goods imported from China by the U.S. continue to fall on a year-on-year basis,” says Rangasamy.)

Further, inflation is perhaps low because of — not despite — ultra-loose monetary policy, suggests the report. That’s because pushing too much liquidity not only fuels asset price bubbles but also allows governments to shirk their responsibilities.

“That explains the lack of fiscal stimulus and a diminished sense of urgency in tackling reforms, which are arguably restraining growth and hence inflation in advanced economies,” says Rangasamy. “In Europe, for example, less than 3% of the recommendations put forward by the European Commission last year — such as reforms to tackle labour market rigidities and boost competitiveness — were implemented by targeted governments.”