A doctor explains how to spot incapacity

Staff / May 10, 2017

More articles on:

Chances are many of your clients are seniors, so you could be forced to consider their cognitive capabilities in future. Though cognitive assessment is beyond an advisor’s capabilities, understanding the warning signs of incapacity is part of the job if you’re to serve clients well.

The annual wealth conference hosted by CFA Society Toronto, held today, featured a session on identifying those warning signs, with Dr. Kenneth Shulman of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre at the University of Toronto. The following tweets, from Advisor.ca’s Katie Keir, have tips — and a quiz — to help you learn about incapacity.

Originally published on Advisor.ca

Retirement
Resource
Centre

For the advisor who specializes in
retirement planning.

Add a comment

You must be logged in to comment.

Register on Advisor.ca