Full CRA roundtable answers available from STEP

The annual CRA roundtable at the Society of Trust and Estate Society Practitioners (STEP) National Conference allows attendees to hear directly from agency representatives about tax policy and administration.

This year’s roundtable, held June 13, revealed that CRA had collected $75 million to date as a result of TFSA audits. The roundtable also covered dual U.S.-Canada estates, paying trust expenses and rollovers into spousal trusts on death.

Moderated by Paul LeBreux of Globacor Tax Advisors Professional Corporation, the session featured practitioners Michael Cadesky of Cadesky Tax and Kim Moody of Moodys Gartner Tax Law. The CRA representatives were Steve Fron, manager, Trusts Section, Income Tax Rulings Directorate and Marina Panourgias, industry sector specialist, Trust Section II, Income Tax Rulings Directorate.

You can review CRA’s full responses, as submitted to STEP, here. Read our roundtable summaries here and here.

